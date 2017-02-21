Overheard at Google CT Policy Day…

Jacob Hoffman-Andrews (of Let’s Encrypt): “I tried signing up for certspotter alerts for a domain and got a timeout on the signup page.”

Andrew Ayer (of CertSpotter): “Oh, dear. Which domain?”

Jacob Hoffman-Andrews: “hoffman-andrews.com”

Andrew Ayer: “Do you have a lot of certs for that domain?”

Jacob Hoffman-Andrews: “Oh yeah, I totally do!”

Andrew Ayer: “How many?”

Jacob Hoffman-Andrews: “A couple of hundred thousand.”

Andrew Ayer: “Yeah, that would do it…”