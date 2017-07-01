My Addons (2)

My last post on this topic aroused some interest. Here’s the current status of my addons, according to my research.
|
Name
u
|
Legacy?
|
|
Solution
|
Y
|
N
|
They seem to be working on it. Install from here but you need to disable addon signing.
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
Y
|
N
|
Emailed author, but port very unlikely to be possible due to lack of API to alter chrome
|
Y
|
N
|
They seem to be working on it
|
Y
|
N
|
Enable Firefox’s built-in JSON viewer
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
Y
|
N
|
Bug filed, author says he’s planning to do it, but no progress; port should be possible
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
Y
|
Y
|
Switch to YouTube Video and Audio Downloader
|
Y
|
Y
|
Emailed author: not possible to port to WebExtensions
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
Y
|
Y
|
Replaced by this addon, but that one is still legacy. Asked my Google contact to file a bug.
|
Y
|
Y
|
Addon has ceased development due to the changes :-(; Chrome option “has a plan for Firefox”.
|
Y
|
Y
|
Bug filed, author will look into it but no progress; port may not be possible due to lack of arbitrary pref API
|
Y
|
Y
|
My addon; I believe it’s not possible to update due to lack of SSL APIs in WebExtensions
|
Y
|
N
|
New version available from here
|
Y
|
Y
|
Switch to Google Translator (webextension)
|
Y
|
Y
|
Perhaps some interest; emailed author, who says he has little time
|
Y
|
Y
|
Enables screensharing; not needed since Firefox 52
|
Y
|
Y
|
Original website gone away; can’t find non-legacy alternative
|
Y
|
Y
|
Use Firefox’s dev tools
|
Y
|
Y
|
Abandoned by authors; doesn’t seem like there are password APIs
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
Y
|
Y
|
Emailed author; seems like some function may be portable but not all
|
Y
|
N
|
Mozilla is moving away from Okta
|
Y
|
Y
|
Bug filed; it may be that the extension is no longer needed
|
Y
|
Y
|
Switch to RESTED
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
N
|
N
|
Works
|
Y
|
Y
|
Bug filed on e10s work but no progress; porting would be a very big job
|
Y
|
Y
|
Switch to User Agent Switcher (revived) and Custom UserAgent String
|
Y
|
Y
|
Ignore; doesn’t do anything useful
|
Y
|
Y
|
Switch to User Agent Switcher (revived) and Custom UserAgent String
|
Y
|
Y
|
Switch to User Agent Switcher (revived) and Custom UserAgent String
|
Y
|
Y
|
Switch to YouTube Video and Audio Downloader
So the situation is not terrible, but it’s not awesome either. Several useful extensions, particularly those that modify the chrome or the browser behaviour, or which tweak prefs, are simply not replaceable in the new world.
I think it would be even more illustrative to have different shades of green for “will work/will be working” and “there’s an alternative.” In fact, for many of these add-ons, it’s the same add-on replacing it, which is notable (and in my view a bit concerning) in and of itself.