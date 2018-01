We’ve just published MOSS’s Q4 2017 update, bringing you up to speed on what’s going on in the world of MOSS (Mozilla Open Source Support, our program for giving back to the open source and free software community).

The application deadline for the next round is at the end of this month. If you know a project that Mozilla is using somehow that could do with some financial help, or a project that’s working on something in line with Mozilla’s mission and goals, please do encourage them to apply.