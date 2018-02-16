I’m going home.
As some of my readers will know, my cancer (read that link if the fact I have cancer is new to you) has been causing difficulty in my liver this year, and recently we had a meeting with my consultant to plot a way forward. He said that recent scans had shown an increased growth rate of some tumours (including the liver one), and that has overwhelmed my body’s ability to cope with the changes cancer brings. The last two months have seen various new symptoms and a reasonably rapid decline in my general health. The next two months will be more of the same unless something is done.
After some unsuccessful procedures on my liver over the course of this year, the last option is radiotherapy to try and shrink the problem tumour; we are investigating that this week. But even if that succeeds, the improvement will be relatively short-lived – perhaps 3-6 months – as the regrowth rate will be faster. If radiotherapy is not feasible or doesn’t work, the timelines are rather shorter than that. My death is not imminent, but either way I am unlikely to see out 2018. In all this, my wife, my children and I are confident that God is in charge and his purposes are good, and we can trust him and not be afraid of what is coming. We don’t know what the future holds for each of us, but he does.
We’ve taken this news as a sign to make some significant changes. The most relevant to readers of this blog is that I am stepping away from Mozilla so I can spend more time focussed on the most important things – my relationships with Jesus, and with my family. I love my work, and God has blessed my time at Mozilla and enabled me to do much which I think have been good for the Internet and the world. However, there are things in life which are much more important, and it’s now time for others to take up those projects and causes and carry them into the future. I have every confidence in my colleagues and fellow Mozillians that this will be done with the greatest care and skill. The CA program, MOSS, and Mozilla’s policy work are all in very good hands.
If you pray, please pray that we would make wise decisions about what to do when, and that we would live through this process in a way that brings glory to Jesus.
In case it’s of interest, we have set up a read-only mailing list which people can join to keep informed about what is going on, and to hear a bit about how we are handling this and what we would like prayer for. You can subscribe to the list using that link, if you have a Google account. If you don’t you can still join by emailing lightandmomentary+subscribe@googlegroups.com.
“Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” — 2 Cor 4:16-18.
If I have done anything good in 18 years at Mozilla, may God get all the glory.
Gerv, You may not remember me much, but back as a Mozillian in 2008-present you had a profound impact on me, both with your examples of leadership, community building, and tough love, as well as being a light in the world. I pray for peace and rest for you and your family. Thank you for your massive contributions, in ways you may not even know
Gerv,
It’s been a long road, and I had been hoping it would be a longer one yet. Please enjoy your family and I will pray that something comes up to change the situation for the better…
Gerv,
The impact you had on the open source (and web standards) community is so inspiring. From Link Fingerprints (aka Subresource Integrity) to your work at MOSS have had such positive effects whether people know it or not. I can’t thank you enough for the opportunities you gave me and please know I never took any of them for granted. Much love to you and your family.
Don’t forget “Content Restrictions” as an inspiration for Content Security Policy (CSP) and Script Keys which were a seed idea for script nonces in CSP.
https://www.gerv.net/security/content-restrictions/
https://www.gerv.net/security/script-keys/
Thank you for your many inspirations, Gerv!
Enjoy your family and get some rest to get better.
Gerv, I am very sorry to hear this but I am so impressed by the earnest kindness and optimism you have always shown as well as your commitment to your values, your work, and your family. I have only had a few chances to have lengthy conversation with you but I still think of them often because they were such a treasure trove of ideas. Take good care of yourself and your wonderful family. The rest of us are here for you in whatever way you need us to be.
Please know that your contributions have had an impact on the world around you (and in many places you probably haven’t realized as well). This world is indeed a better place because you were here. May God continue to bless you and your family as you deal with this.
As Justin said your work has had a real impact, I know I have been directed to your posts in https://gerv.net/security/ by others at Mozilla. They have helped form opinions on many factors of browser security.
My thoughts are with you are with you and your family. I really wish you well.
Thank you for all you’ve done for Mozilla. Your kindness and integrity have definitely made an impact on the people here. My prayers are with you and your family.
Gerv, you have been a great example of kindness and love. You have been a true light for His kingdom. May God bless you and your family. We will be praying from Minnesota.
Gerv, you may not remember me but your work for Mozilla (the project) has been an example — the web will be worse off without you. Thanks for everything you’ve done for everyone who is on the internet today or will be in the future. Enjoy you time with your family.
thank-you for everything Gerv! Total respect for your Thunderbird and Firefox work. Cheers! …Roland
Gerv, I am sorry to hear this news. I’ve always admired your strength in the face of adversity and your commitment to Jesus and Mozilla. You’ve had a tremendous impact on the web, Mozilla, and your colleagues – so much to be proud of. It was great working with you!
Praying for you, now and in the future. We are not well acquainted, but we are brother & sister in our beliefs. May the Lord protect you, support you, shelter you and give you and your family the most precious year ever.