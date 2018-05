Question: which country’s name translates literally as “In the Navel of the Moon”?

I recently came across this fascinating map which gives the literal translation of every country name. Some are very pedestrian, but some are fascinating. (I’m not sure why it’s on a site dedicated to comparing credit cards, but other places I’ve found it give them the credit. If this is an SEO thing, I’m happy to reward them for producing decent content…) Most appropriately, Canada apparently means “The Village”…