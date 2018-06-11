Mozilla All Hands

Today, from across the world, Mozillians are gathering in San Francisco for our six-monthly All Hands. For obvious reasons, I won’t be able to be there, so I want to wish all the best to everyone, and I am confident that more awesome ideas for rocking the free web will emerge from their deliberations. Each year brings different grey clouds to the sky, and requires us to adjust our strategy and tactics to deal with new threats. Some we win and a few we lose, but it’s clear that the world and the web are much better places with Mozilla in them fighting for what is right.